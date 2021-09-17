BELLTHORPE district avocado orchard Kirkaldy has sold at auction for $4.17 million.



The buyers of the freehold property were Dan and Bec Radel, Burenda, Augathella. Kirkaldy was offered by Jennifer Donova, who has owned the property for the past 35 years.



Located 25 minutes from Maleny, Kirkaldy covers 60 hectares (148 acres) and has are 4356 Hass variety avocado trees.

There is a five bedroom, three bathroom homestead, which includes an attached studio apartment and is set in established gardens on a ridge in the centre of the property.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Kirkardy.

Other improvements include a three car carport, double garage, and office, 30x10m shed, eight pallet cold room, and self-contained workers accommodation.

The property is said to have an almost unlimited water supply from two large spring-fed dams.



The marketing of Kirkaldy was handled by Jez McNamara and Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

MORE READING: 'Bassingthwaighte's Number Four goes to auction on October 13'.



MORE READING: 'Horticulture with water, size and scope'.

MORE READING: 'Kirkardy avocado orchard makes $4.17 million'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Kirkardy avocado orchard makes $4.17 million | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.