Gogango's Cedar Creek heads to auction

WELL located Central Queensland property Cedar Creek will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL in Rockhampton on October 1.



The 5106 hectare (12,611 acre) freehold property in 13 titles is located is located 3km off the Capricorn Highway, 7km south east of Gogango and 64km south west of Rockhampton.

Cedar Creek is described as a quality mix of country, consisting of brigalow and softwood scrub soils, alluvial scrub flats merging into forest rises.



There is 45ha of cultivation irrigated by a four-span Valley centre pivot and side roller irrigators.



Pastures include buffel, Rhodes, green panic, soft native grasses and legumes, which are spread throughout the property.



There is a great balance of timbers including, brigalow, belah, blackbutt, bauhinia, box and ironbark with blue gums along the creek flats.



Cedar Creek is described as well watered with 15 dams, semi-permanent holes along creeks, and a stock bore in addition to the irrigation bore.



The property is divided into 30 main paddocks with holding squares and laneways servicing the yards.



The fencing is described as being in good stock-proof condition, consisting of a mix of new and older four and three barb steel and timber posts.



The timber cattle yards comfortably work 400 head. There is a cooler yard, crush, calf cradle and dipping facility.



Other structural improvements include a four bedroom homestead, three substantial hay sheds, a large machinery shed, workshop and 240 tonnes of silo storage.



Extensive plant is also being offered with the property.



Contact Damien Freney, 0429 392 152, or Bill Hamilton, 0408 884 895, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

