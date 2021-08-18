Sarina country hits $6 million | Videos

TWO blocks of multi-title farmland at Sarina covering a combined area of 241 hectares (597 acres) have sold at auction for an outstanding $6.075 million.

Auctioned by Ray White Rural on August 16, the blocks were both located about 5km from Sarina and 34km from Mackay.



The Frank Miles Road property covers 124ha and is in five titles.

There is a 66 megalitre irrigation licence attached to a bore. With established pastures, the carrying capacity is estimated to be 180 adult equivalents.



The Sarina Homebush Road property covers 117ha and is in four titles.



The property has a 55ML irrigation licence. The carrying capacity is also estimated at 180 AE cattle.



Both properties have four bedroom homes set in attractive surrounds, sheds and cattle yards.



The sale price is equivalent to about $25,207/ha ($10,176/acre).

The marketing of the Sarina properties was handled by Kent Street, Ray White Rural Sarina.

