Farmers are often the butt of jokes

Do you know why the farmer got an award?



The answer is, he was out standing in his field.

This of course is a joke, a Dad-style joke with a required groan, if ever there was one.

It was one of the fun offerings with a farming theme during 'national tell a joke day' earlier this week.

We thought we might collect some of the best, goodness knows among all these COVID-19 lockdowns we all need a laugh.

Perhaps you have some you would like share, who said jokes need only be told just one day a year.

Another with a paddock theme ...



Why did the boy study agriculture?

He heard it was a very large field.

Let's continue on.

How did the farmer find his wife?

He tractor down.

Still on the machinery front.



How do you get a country girl's attention?



A tractor.

Or this.



What does a farmer make crop circles with?

A pro tractor.

More machinery.



Why did the farmer not trust his harvester?

It kept bailing on him.

Another.



What was the Uncle Tobys' truckie's favourite band?



Hall 'n Oates.

We've gone this far, let's press on.



What do you call a cow with no milk?



An udder failure.

A loud groan please.

What do you call a cow that plays the violin?

A moosician.

More romance.



Why did the pig dump her boyfriend?

He was a real boar.



Last one for now.



Why do Holsteins have hooves instead of feet?

Because they lactose.

C'mon, you must know better than those.



