Jambin property Teddies listed for $2.65 million

JAMBIN property Teddies has been listed for sale at $2.65 million, after being put to auction by Elders.



The asking price is equal to about $6883/ha ($2784/acre).



Located on the Burnett Highway 44km north of Biloela, the 385 hectare (952 acre) freehold is described as gently undulating brigalow softwood scrub country.



The property has been developed with improved pastures including excellent stands of buffel, green panic, Rhodes and blue grass.



Teddies is divided into 13 paddocks supported by laneway system.



Water is supplied by five dams, servicing four tanks and 15 troughs.



Other improvements include a four bedroom home set in established lawns and gardens. There is also sheds and cattle yards.



Meanwhile, the nearby 514ha (1271 acre) freehold Jambin premium finishing country property Ardena sold prior to auction for an undisclosed figure.



