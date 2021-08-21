Victoria imports tiny asses

A drove of miniature donkeys has been imported from the USA and undergone quarantine at the Mickleham Post Entry Quarantine Facility in Victoria.

Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment head of biosecurity Andrew Tongue said all animals imported into Australia, large or small, must undergo quarantine.

"Just like all horses, donkeys and mules imported into Australia, these miniature donkeys have had to undergo a fortnight in pre-export quarantine in their country of origin, followed by two weeks in PEQ at Mickleham," he said.

"Donkeys could be carrying diseases that Australia is currently free from, such as equine influenza, equine piroplasmosis, and contagious equine metritis.

"That means they need to undergo quarantine - no matter how cute they are."

The mini donkeys were imported by a breeder in Victoria, he said.



"We don't have many bloodlines here in Australia, so the importer brought them in to bolster his breeding operation with new and high-quality blood lines," he said.

He said the donkeys were settling into their new home in Victoria after "thoroughly charming" the staff at Mickleham.

"Australia has strict conditions for the import of animals to safeguard us from significant biosecurity risks, and our world-class PEQ facility and staff also play a vital role," he said.

"They help ensure that any imported animals comply with our conditions and aren't carrying potential pests or diseases before being released.

"Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility, and it's up to all of us to play our part in keeping Australia safe.

"If you're considering importing animals, plants or other goods from overseas make sure you are aware of and follow our conditions."

