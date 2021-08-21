Australian charity raising funds for farming dads

Australian farming dads have experienced everything from droughts, floods, mice plagues and a global epidemic in a matter of years.



Father's Day is Sunday, September 5 and this year the charity Australian Angels wants to help give farmer dads a proper Father's Day.

Drought Angels have teamed up with Amazon Australia to provide Father's Day gift boxes to dads on the land.

The campaign will consist of 500 gift boxes and handwritten cards distributed to Farmer Dads that have been affected by fire, flood, mouse plague and drought, with a focus on the worst hit regions.

The packages sent will be in collaboration with small Australian businesses selling on Amazon.com.au, the charity said.



Products include all-natural sunscreen from Little Urchin, premium coffee, and reusable cup from Pablo & Rusty, 100 per cent organic grass-fed Aussie Beef Jerkey from Chief Australia, Soft Shackles from Bog Out and a reusable drink bottle from June & Juniper.



Drought Angels have launched their campaign Father's Day for a Farmer so all Aussies can come on board and show the love by donating whatever you can spare with all funds going directly to our Aussie Farmers on this special day.



