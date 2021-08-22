Fancy a lifestyle change? This bush pub is up for grabs

One of the most popular pubs in regional NSW is now up for sale with the price tag just over one million dollars.

The Armatree Hotel will change hands with an asking price of $1.2 million. It will be sure to attract some serious offers from interested parties from both the country and some city-based investors who could be looking to venture into regional NSW.

The hotel comes with a strong reputation for being a popular watering hole winning the AHA NSW Awards of Excellence Best Bush Pub in both 2018 and 2019.

It is understood the hotel is being put on the market at a time when demand for regional hotel and motel assets hits unprecedented highs.

After being built in 1929, the hotel has undergone serious restoration to keep the classic exterior and bring a more modern interior to the iconic pub since being purchased by Ash and Lib Walker in 2007.



"We had a vision to bring the old hotel back to life and create a destination pub that not only specialises in traditional country hospitality but bring live music and comedy acts to the area in our back yard," Ash Walker said.

"It's been a great journey over the past 14 years or so and we're really proud of what we've achieved but now it's someone else's turn to take over this iconic pub and make their mark on a piece of history," he said.



The hotel is being sold by ResortBrokers NSW Central West specialist Chris Kelly who admitted there is already a strong interest from operators and investor who are looking to escape capital cities and move to the country.

"The Armatree Hotel is one of those classic pubs with accommodation which is something of a tourist destination in its own right and it's also reaping the benefits of the surge in domestic and drive tourism," he said.

"These properties that can provide a pub, a bistro/restaurant and somewhere to stay, all under the one roof, are high on the radar of domestic tourists because of border restrictions and overseas travel limitations.

"Experienced accommodation operators and the syndicates are well aware of this and they are actively looking for these types of regional assets.



"Hotels and motels, in particular, are high on their wish list."

The hotel boasts eight accommodation rooms which vary in size as well as onsite powered and unpowered camping sites.



It also is home to a classic country bar and commercial kitchen.

"Although we're getting enquiries from experienced operators, this would also suit someone who is new to the game or as an investment which is run under management or with the lease of the hotel sold off," Mr Kelly said.

"The Armatree draws not only the vastly diverse local community but is a big draw card for guests from across Australia.



"In this current market the motel is being visited by people wanting that rural getaway.

"The entire hotel and motel has over the past few years had a complete facelift and this is a fully fledged commercial operation operating to a high standard."

