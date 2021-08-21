Butchers competition a chance to shine

ROCKHAMPTON'S Kacey Ward is typically well versed on the weather, sport, politics, the family affairs of many in her town and, these days, COVID case numbers.

That's the deal with most butchers, she says.

Talking to people is as much a part of the job as breaking down a carcase.

It's what she loves most about her work and also what she believes many others, particularly women, might not realise about the butcher trade.

Today's butcher is really a service provider. Their job is to determine what a customer needs in a meal and deliver it. That comes with innovative thinking about cuts, a whole lot of knowledge about meat and the best way to cook it, and - of course - the ability to hold a good conversation.

"It's a mimimum 15 minute yarn per customer, by the time you get through what the weather is doing, where the COVID clusters are and then what they're thinking for dinner," she said.

"People come in for information as much as good quality meat - how do you cook it, where it comes from, what to serve with it."

The third year apprentice at Boodles Meats at Rockhampton has never looked back since deciding on a career in the meat business.

She grew up on a livestock farm and picked up a part-time job at the front counter of Boodles while at school.

"When the apprenticeship came up, I jumped on it," she said.

Not only is there enormous satisfaction in learning an age-old art - she says her favourite aspects are making sausages, crumbing and rolling pork loins - but it's a vocation highly valued by the community and an absolute 'essential service'.

"COVID has shown us just how important butchers are," Miss Ward said.

"We were swamped. Rump and rib flew out the door.

"People really put a high value on meat when things became uncertain."

She believes, however, many women are missing out on a great career opportunity because they don't consider the butcher trade, thinking instead of it being the terrain of males.

That's why she has nominated for the Australian Meat Industry Council's Queensland Apprentice Butcher of the Year competition.

The competition offers networking, personal and professional growth and the opportunity to go cleaver-to-cleaver with some of the best in the industry.

AMIC's state manager for Queensland Roger Desailly said the competition certainly allows women like Kacey to demonstrate that they can more than match it with the boys and prove that skill and knowledge is gender blind in the meat industry.

"This is a very valuable opportunity for apprentices to meet peers, show they can work under pressure, hear from leaders in the meat industry - they will attend a dinner with a industry recognised and successful retail butcher as the guest speaker," he said.

"They will also be able to talk about the path to success with others and have the opportunity to demonstrate how much they have learnt from their own mentors."

Registration for the event, sponsored by DENCO, closes on Friday August 27.

Email rdesailly@amic.org.au for further details.