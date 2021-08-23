Award winning Mirradong on the market | Video

THE well known 257ha (635 acre) Inner Darling Downs property Mirradong is being sold through an expressions of interest process by Ray White Rural, closing on September 16.



Located 8km west of Clifton with double bitumen frontage to Clifton-Leyburn Road, Mirradong is being offered by Mitch and Nina Bray.



The Country House block is regarded as having some of the best soils in the Clifton district, ranging from level, deep, black friable clay soils into easy sloping country on the northern end of the property.



There is about 170 hectares (420 acres) used for cultivation, with the balance being grass country in the north east corner, plus waterways and area around buildings.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Mirradong.

The Kings Creek block has excellent alluvial with soft self-mulching clay soils.



About 70ha (173 acres) is used for cultivation while the balance is frontage to Kings Creek and a small area of timber in north-west corner of this block, with a good site for a residence and/or sheds.



The entire property is currently fallow, with a full profile of moisture ready for summer crop program.



Improvements include a lowset three bedroom timber and hardiplank home, garage/shed, machinery shed, workshop and truck shed, and an old piggery.

The grain handling complex features eight silos, which are all fixed to a reinforced concrete base and fitted with individual aerators. In addition there are 2 seed silos. A Brandt auger is also included.



Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.

