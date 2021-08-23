Wainwrights: 'the place that made us' | Video

MITCH and Nina Bray describe their impressive Darling Downs property Wainwrights as "the place that made us".



Located about 19km south of Pittsworth, the 276 hectare (683 acre) property is renowned Condamine River flats with deep black self mulching black clay soils.



There is about 250ha developed for cultivation. The 60m deep irrigation bore services four pivot sites: three 32ha irrigation circles and a 16ha half circle.



Wainwrights has an annual nominal water allocation of 75.5 megalitres.



The property is currently fallow with a full profile of moisture after excellent recent winter rains.



There is a currently 120ha of fallow country from sorghum, 36ha from mungbeans, and 94ha of cotton/mungbean ground.



Wainwrights has excellent soil agronomy following the extensive use of manure compost fertilisers.



Improvements include a 14x12m machinery shed and two silos.



Wainwrights is being sold by Ray White Rural through an expression of interest process, closing on September 16.



Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.

