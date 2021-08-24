Best of the lot feeders shape up

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association has announced the finalists in the coveted Australian Feedlot of the Year Competition.

From an entry pool of 35 feedlots across the nation, nine feedlots have been revealed to be in the running to be named Feedlot of the Year at the ALFA SmartBeef 2021 Conference Industry Awards Dinner to be held in Dalby on 20 October 2021.

The competition is open to all National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme accredited feedlots and focuses on driving best practice and uncovering feedlots that are truly exceeding the status quo. The competition is spilt into four size categories based on the constructed head capacity of the feedlot, and a winner will be determined per category.

Finalists

Under 3,000 head category: Paradise Beef Feedlot, WA and Weeroona Feedlot, Qld.

Between 3,001 - 8,000 head category: Camm Agricultural Group, Wonga Plains, Qld and Gundamain Pastoral, Gundamain Feedlot, NSW.

Between 8,001 - 15,000 head category: Gunnee Feedlot Pty Ltd, NSW and Mort & Co Pinegrove Feedlot, Qld.



Above 15,001 head category: AACo - Goonoo Feedlot, Qld, Teys Australia Charlton Feedlot, Vic and Teys Australia Jindalee Feedlot, NSW.

The competition is structured around the five core principals of NFAS: quality assurance culture; product integrity; environmental responsibility; animal welfare responsibility; and business planning.

Within these pillars, areas were explored by the independent judging panel including innovation, employer of choice, chain of responsibility, and community amenity and social accountability, which have helped to set the top performing feedlots apart.

"It is pleasing to see so many feedlots enter the competition this year, it demonstrates the lot feeding sector's strong commitment to operating within robust quality management systems, continual improvement and innovation," said ALFA president Bryce Camm.

"The Australian cattle feedlot industry prides itself on the integrity of its long-standing quality assurance scheme, NFAS, and this competition shows the commitment our sector has to the high standards we sign up to.

"The finalists in the competition this year should be commended for their efforts in striving to push the status quo and be the best they can be."

By entering, feedlots receive valuable benchmarking feedback and winning provides feedlots the opportunity to take advantage of the considerable marketing benefits associated with winning the prestigious award.

To find out more about the finalists in this year's competition, each feedlot has produced a short video clip that can be viewed at www.feedlots.com.au/floty.

