South Australian dog auction to debut with top field

DEBUT LOT: Neisha Shanko is offering her young kelpie Zuma as a well-started dog at the Lucindale Working Dog Auction on Sunday, September 26 at Yakka Park.

Organisers of South Australia's first working dog auction have rounded up a strong catalogue of four-legged talent for next month's sale at Lucindale.



And while Lucindale Working Dog Auction spokesperson Kylie Ware says the committee had initially hoped to offer about 40 dogs, plus a few pups, but still believes 30 lots - 29 kelpies and one collie - is a "good number" for the inaugural event on Sunday, September 26.



"We have pretty well an even spread from Vic and SA and one from Tas. Unfortunately NSW has held back due to the border restrictions," she said.



The Lucindale Working Dog Auction - held in conjunction with the Lucindale Lions Club - will take place in an enclosed shed with artificial turf covering the 30 metre-long floor.



A race and bugle have been built especially for the event. These along with many portable panels will enable all the vendors to demonstrate their dogs' abilities ahead of the auction.

Mrs Ware says it has been fantastic to see how the community has got behind the event, especially the generous sponsorship.

Elders will conduct the auction, which will be interfaced on AuctionsPlus.



Mrs Ware is hoping for strong bidding, especially with half the catalogue at least 18 months of age and either well started or trained.

"One of the losing bidders to the top price dog at Casterton, Vic, has indicated that they are looking and willing to pay good money for a good dog," she said.

"Because it is so new, AuctionsPlus will be a great back-up and who knows what the local farmers may do?"

Lucindale livestock contractor Neisha Shanko has never even been to a dog auction, but is excited to be offering her 12-month-old bitch Zuma.



She first got involved in training dogs "tagging along" with a few friends on weekends and soon realised the incredible value of a good dog when working stock.



Ms Shanko admits she has some nerves about showcasing Zuma, who she has had from a pup, in front of a crowd, but says she is showing great promise.



"She is very free backing so she would make a wonderful yard or truck dog," she said.



"She would do everything in the paddock too but she hasn't had that exposure too, except small mobs around here."



Videos of each of the dogs will soon be uploaded to You Tube and available on the Lucindale Working Dog Auction website.

Entry to the auction will be via a gold coin donation with the profits from the day going back into Lions' local projects.

