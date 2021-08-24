National high of $331 for new-season lambs at Wagga market

IF there was a recipe for perfection when it comes to turning off new-season lambs, Gordon Rodham has mastered it.



Mr Rodham farms at Cranbrook, Uranquinty, NSW, with his son Wayne and on Thursday at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre's sheep and lamb sale they achieved a new national record for new-season lambs after the offering hit $331 a head.

It wasn't the first time the Rodhams had made headlines for suckers, or new-season lambs. At the same time of year back in 2018 the Rodhams earned a national record of $320.

+6













MORE GALLERIES

Livestock agent Mark Logan of RH Blake and Co Wagga said the lambs on Thursday were estimated to weigh 32 kilograms dressed and had $12 skins.

"They (the Rodham family) have held this record for three years, and now broken it again," Mr Logan said after the sale.

He said the second cross Poll Dorset lambs were an ideal mix of genetics and management.



Plus the good seasonal conditions throughout the Riverina had helped to finish them impeccably.

The winning bid came from processor MC Herd.

In all vendors sold sold 39,670 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market.



The abundance of rain to secure winter crops in the region meant the offering was of high quality and finished well.

Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said 11,750 new-season lambs were in the mix.

"Young lamb quality was exceptional and offered buyers plenty of shape and weight," she said.



Ms Dax said a large portion of the old lamb offering were grain assisted across heavy and extra heavy lamb classes, with old trade lambs in shorter supply.

New-season lambs weighing 21 to 24kg recorded a top price of $270/head with the bulk averaging 998c to 1060c/kg cwt.



Young 26kg to 30kg lambs surged $10 selling from $280 to $290/head.



There was an excellent selection of young lambs suitable for restockers, selling from $145 to $185/head.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story National high of $331 for new-season lambs at Wagga market first appeared on The Land.