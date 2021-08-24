A warm welcome back to the field days

THE Dowerin community extends a warm welcome to our 56th Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

Following the disappointment of having to cancel the 2020 event, due to COVID-19, the board, staff and committee have set about making good use of this break to implement some changes that we have been working towards for some time.

A majority of these changes have been in the office to facilitate the enormous workload for our staff.

The introduction of online ticket booking has been a major milestone, to make it easier for our gate volunteers and to provide a safer option for our visitors during these COVID-19 times.

We have also completed site works to enhance pedestrian traffic flow and make the Dowerin Field Days' experience better than before.

COVID-19 has brought its challenges to all businesses and although we have been lucky in Western Australia, the world's apps, technology and general communication have certainly taken the next step forward.

However, it is human nature to want to interact with people and form a relationship face-to-face.

We like to touch and smell, as well as look at our prospective purchases.

Our theme this year, World of Opportunities, is about tapping into what we have learnt during the past 18 months and applying what we already know to our growing businesses.

I would like to acknowledge our principal sponsoring partners GWN7 and the Countryman for their ongoing support.

These are both longstanding partnerships and we are proud to be associated with them.

The councillors and staff at the Shire of Dowerin provide strong support to ensure the success of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days each year and we thank them for their continued support.

I would like to also thank our wonderful exhibitors for their ongoing support.

We have been thrilled with the response for this year's event after having to cancel last year.

Our exhibitors take great pride in their displays and showcase not only the latest technological developments in machinery and allied equipment, but also a wide range of lifestyle and leisure products.

The volunteers are the backbone of the event and the distinct sense of commitment shines through each year.

All volunteers are paid per hour to a registered, non-for-profit organisation, of their choice and this is one of the ways we distribute our funds throughout the community.

I would like to thank everyone who donates their time and acknowledge the volunteers who come from surrounding communities for their help and also raising funds for their own club.

I would like to thank the staff and board for their wonderful commitment to bring this event to function, especially Nadine McMorran for her previous role as chairwoman and Josh Ward in his role as deputy chairman.

Lastly, thank you to our visitors for your ongoing support.

We trust that you enjoy our hospitality, catch up with many friends from around the State and take something away that will enhance your business.

2021 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for many in agriculture, good luck for the rest of the season and drive home safely.

