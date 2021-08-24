Churchill Abattoir on the market

CAPRA Developments is selling Churchill Abattoir at Ipswich, a large stock processing facility on 109 hectares (269 acres), which includes irrigated cropping and grazing land.

The facility was operated as a domestic abattoir between 2001 and 2018, processing 2850 bodies a week for Woolworths.



Located 4km south of Ipswich, the abattoir has heavy transport access to both the Cunningham and Warrego Highways, and is 75km from the Port of Brisbane.



The main abattoir was constructed in two phases: the kill floor in 1945, and the newer large cool room in 2005 and extended eight years ago.



Churchill Abattoir sits on 109 hectares of land.

The abattoir has numerous features including 50,100 square metres of hardstand, slaughter floor, boning room, packing room, chillers, and freezers.



The slaughter floor has a steel knocking box, beef dressing chain, hide removal, carcase splitting area, and a weighing and grading station.



The chillers have a capacity of 1100 carcases, and there are two boning lines. The 1512sq m cold store has pallet racking. There is also a by-products room, rendering plant, and maintenance workshop.



Churchill Abattoir is being sold through an expressions of interest process, closing on October 6.

Meanwhile, CAPRA Developments also has its Darling River Meats abattoir at Bourke on the market.



That 6000 head/day small stock facility is designed for the production of skin-on and skin-off goats, sheep and lambs.

Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Josh Ledingham, 0457 099 445, LAWD, or Broc Winten, 0418 766 442, Winten & Co.

