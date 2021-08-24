Plans to host an alternate cattle show in regional Victoria in place of the cancelled Royal Melbourne Show are now "highly unlikely", organisers of the event say.

The Royal Agriculture Society of Victoria had been considering a plan put forward by society members to host a show in regional Victoria, but the latest regional lockdown has meant a show is unlikely to go ahead.

Related: Beef cattle show could go ahead in regional Victoria this year

"Since making the decision to cancel the 2021 Royal Melbourne Show due to the COVID pandemic, the RASV has been exploring and considering options to conduct alternative COVID-safe agricultural competitions to promote and celebrate excellence in agriculture," RASV chief executive Brad Jenkins said.



"The state-wide lockdown in Victoria and the COVID outbreak in Shepparton has disrupted any plans being considered to hold Melbourne Royal agricultural competitions in 2021 at Melbourne Showgrounds or regional Victoria.



"It's extremely disappointing for our members and exhibitors but any consideration of holding the Melbourne Royal Poultry competition in Shepparton have been shelved and it's looking highly unlikely that we will be able to hold the Melbourne Royal Beef Cattle competition in Tatura."



Stock & Land understands the RASV was close to announcing a cattle and poultry show would go ahead in regional Victoria late last week when the Shepparton outbreak began to take place.



Related: RASV yet to make a call on an exhibitor-only show

Mr Jenkins said the RASV would continue to monitor the outbreak over the coming days.

"We will ... make a final call by week end and advise our members and exhibitors accordingly," he said.

The story Cattle show 'highly unlikely' to go ahead in regional Victoria first appeared on Stock & Land.