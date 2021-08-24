Aratula irrigation properties head to auction | Video

TWO top irrigation properties in the Scenic Rim's Aratula district are on the market.



Gwingana covers 34 hectares (84 acres) in two freehold titles and boasts stunning views, rich fertile soils, and ample water.



The property features a 60 megalitre water allocation from the Warrill Valley Water Supply Scheme. The scheme's supply channel intersects the property.



Described as being ideal for vegetable, beef or other farming endeavours, the property's stunning setting and envious location mean the property is ideal (subject to council approval) for weddings, building cabins or even one day subdivide into house blocks.



There is 15ha of high quality laser leveled creek flats, which are set up for irrigation with underground mains. There is also 5.5ha of irrigated red, which has been used for potatoes.



The balance of the property is suited to cattle and horses.



Improvements include a traditional four bedroom farm house, an old garage, two machinery sheds, and several other sheds. There is also a disused quarry.



Baloo covers 49ha (121 acres) and has three bores.



Set up for vegetable production, Baloo's setting and stunning views potentially make it an ideal lifestyle property.



There are 32ha high quality creek flats, which have been laser leveled and are set up for irrigation with underground mains, plus 16.8ha of fenced grazing land.



Baloo has a 100ML water allocation from the Warrill Valley Water Supply Scheme. There are two irrigation bores and a stock and domestic bore, as well as two dams.



Improvements include a 100 year old, three bedroom farm house, three sheds, and an old set of cattle yards.



Gwingana and Baloo will be auction in Brisbane on September 17.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural, or Gordon Saunders, 0413 008 187, Bartholomew & Co.



