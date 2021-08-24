The teacher taking remote learning to the paddock

A high school teacher who had to resort to teaching a Year 10 class from a paddock on her farm to find internet reception has become a Twitter sensation.



Naomi Toogood, Billabong High School's careers advisor in the NSW Riverina, became the subject of a tweet by NSW Department of Education's Murat Dizdar during the latest lockdown.



"Shout out today to Naomi Toogood, careers advisor at Billabong HS who taught her Yr 10 class today from the only place on her property with mobile reception," Mr Dizdar wrote.



Billabong principal Julie Bowen said the tweet had attracted a lot of attention on social media across the education system and in the local community.

"It shows the lengths our teachers go to whilst teaching online," she added.

The full image of Billabong High School teacher Naomi Toogood.

Ms Toogood had been inside "jostling for internet coverage" with her own three daughters, also tackling remote learning, before she sought a place on the property to find service, according to Ms Bowen.



"Naomi was teaching Year 10 careers and she is also co-ordinating our work placement VET (vocational education and training) out in the field," she said.

"This is really the time when our teachers' commitment and dedication to their students is shining through."

Ms Bowen said the Twitter coverage also highlighted the challenges faced by people in rural and regional areas with unreliable mobile and internet reception during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said the school, with 400 students from Years 7 to 12, had been pro-active in providing students with wi-fi dongles and laptops to facilitate remote learning and to help offset the cost of the extra data required to access online classes.

