No stopping the EYCI

The benchmark Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has reached the dizzying heights of 1027 cents a kilogram carcase weight, after jumping 19c overnight.

It has now set a new record three times in the past week, having lifted 33c in just seven days. It now sits 243c above year-ago levels.

It had been treading water for the past month, since setting a new 1003c record in late July. The latest lift, which appears to be rain-driven, was beyond the expectations of all.



The result was driven largely by Roma saleyard in Queensland, where EYCI-eligible cattle averaged an incredible 1049.25c/kg yesterday.

Restockers are taking 46 per cent of the offering, indicating the fervour is grass-fuelled.

