Calls for organic logos to be a must

AMBIGUITY around organic labelling in the past has seen a call for mandatory organic certification marks to be used on all organic products by Australian Organic Limited (AOL).



New research has revealed a large number of consumers believed they had previously been misled by organic labelling.

AOL chief executive officer, Niki Ford, said stamping easy-to-recognise emblems on organic packaging would drive consumer confidence and build trust among the growing organic customer base.

"Organic consumers are seeking 'trust marks' before purchasing products," Ms Ford said.



"In fact, our research highlights 59 per cent of buyers are looking for certification logos when reading a product's labelling.

"Ensuring all organic products are certified and labelled with a mandatory logo will remove any confusion."



The Australian Organic Market Report 2021 found nearly one-third (31 per cent) of shoppers who purchased an organic product in the past year believed they had previously been misled.

Ms Ford said the Bud logo, and the words Australian Certified Organic provided the trust consumers were looking for and research indicated the emblem was recognised by more than 60 per cent of Australian consumers.



"For devoted organic shoppers the recognition is even higher, with 73 per cent of them recognising the Bud as a symbol of certified goods," Ms Ford said.

Queensland fruit producer McMahon Bros Orchards has benefitted from adopting the Bud logo on its packaging for more than 20 years.



Fourth-generation producer Paul McMahon runs the family's 323 hectare enterprise at Stanthorpe.



He said the logo gave a guarantee of trust to his customers and distributors.



"The Bud is the most-recognised certified organic symbol in the country, and I think it is the best way for our industry to communicate with our consumers that our products are accredited to the highest standard," Mr McMahon said.

"Having the Bud on our produce means we have adhered to clear-cut guidelines from ACO Certification Limited and undergone regular audits to ensure our produce is up to standard.



CLEARER: Australian Organic Limited chief executive officer Niki Ford says ensuring all organic products are certified and labelled with a mandatory logo will remove any confusion.

"We are happy to meet these demands as we want to grow and deliver the best quality product possible to our customers."

The issue of uniting behind labelling has never been more timely, with Australia on the cusp of establishing a mandatory standard for use of the word 'organic' in marketing.



Ms Ford, who is part of the Organics Industry Advisory Group established in December 2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, said a mandatory standard would unlock new markets.

"I believe common sense will prevail and a mandatory standard for use of the word 'organic' will be established as, although our industry is thriving, this is a step that is well overdue," Ms Ford said.

"Australia is one of the only developed nations without a mandatory national standard. Our prosperous industry is competing on a world stage, so it's imperative we have one symbol, the Bud, to resonate with consumers."

