New AUS-MEAT CEO appointed

Stephen Crisp has been appointed as the new chief executive officer for AUS-MEAT, stepping away from his current role at Sheep Producers Australia.



Mr Crisp has more than 30 years of experience working across the agricultural supply chain and initially joined Sheep Producers Australia as animal health and welfare officer in 2017, before being appointed CEO in 2019.



"I hope that my genuine passion for the sheep industry has been evident in my roles at Sheep Producers Australia over the past four years, and I want to thank the Board and staff for making it an enjoyable and rewarding time," he said.



"In particular, I thank the board for their unwavering support of me, and my growth as CEO.

"I am moving to a very different type of organisation, but one that plays a vital role in the growth and value of red meat and agriculture more broadly.



"As with my time at Sheep Producers Australia, I look forward to the new challenges and relationships."

Sheep Producers Australia chair Chris Mirams said they congratulated Mr Crisp on his appointment.

"Sheep Producers Australia are obviously very sad to see Stephen go however we certainly take it as a great compliment that our CEO has been asked to lead an organisation with the scale and complexity of AUS-MEAT," he said.



"Stephen leaves the organisation well placed with a bright future, and in a strong position to further develop and strengthen the industry.



"The entire Sheep Producers Australia Board are enormously grateful for his significant contribution as CEO, and we wish Stephen every success as he starts the next phase of his career."

AUS-MEAT chairman Allan Bloxsom said they were very excited about Mr Crisp taking on the role.

"We had more than 100 applicants and we had the interview process going over a long period of time to be able to settle where we have with Stephen Crisp," he said.

"We've got a lot of new things happening in the future, where we're taking the company, and he appears to be the right person to have along."