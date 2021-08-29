Dried fruit growers show off top season

VICTORIAN sultana-grape producers Andrew and Sharee Hobbs won this year's Best Dried Fruit award at the Dried Fruits Australia (DFA) Quality Award winners for the 2021 season.

The Hobbs' Bruce's Sport variety, considered a sultana-type grape, was described as producing a desirable light amber coloured fruit.

The Cardross-based growers were among several winners to be acknowledged at the announcement at the 70th Mildura Field Days in May.

Dried fruit processors Sunbeam Foods and Australian Premium Dried Fruits submitted samples of their highest quality fruit for blind judging based on colour and size.

DFA board deputy chair Warren Lloyd the couple was to be highly congratulated.



"It's a mighty fine achievement to produce the best quality fruit in the industry," Mr Lloyd said.

"It's great to acknowledge the work of our growers and the people who have won should feel justifiably proud of what they've achieved."

Mr Lloyd said under the right conditions, Australia produced the best dried grapes in the world.



Mr Lloyd, also a dried grape grower, said 2021 was a good year, with great conditions for drying fruit.

"Great conditions produce great quality fruit," he said.

"So all these people who have won the awards this year, you have produced the best quality fruit in the category in the world - you're a world champion."

The DFA Quality Award winners were:



Best Dried Fruit : (Bruce's Sport) Andrew and Sharee Hobbs, Cardross

: (Bruce's Sport) Andrew and Sharee Hobbs, Cardross Best Sultana : Frank and Fortunata Panetta, Mildura

: Frank and Fortunata Panetta, Mildura Best Sunmuscat and Best Raisin : Stephen and Jinky Nicholls, Dareton

: Stephen and Jinky Nicholls, Dareton Best Sunglo : Paul and Lea Andronescu, Sunnycliffs

: Paul and Lea Andronescu, Sunnycliffs Best Carina Currants: Robert and Elizabeth Kennedy, Irymple

