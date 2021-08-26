Fitzroy Crossing sale tips $1.1m

RED hot temperatures at last week's Fitzroy Crossing Invitational Bos Indicus Bull Sale were matched by equally as hot prices.

Prices hit a high of $20,000 for a Grey Brahman and the sale grossed more than $1.1 million, making it the highest ever gross recorded at a multi-vendor sale in WA.

All up 18 Queensland-based studs representing six Bos Indicus breeds offered a total of 174 bulls at the Northern Rural Supplies fixture making it WA's biggest bull sale.

Despite a number of challenges including COVID-19 restrictions and changes to WA's cattle import conditions, the sale attracted strong buying support from 35 registered buyers.

The buyers were made up of mainly Kimberley and Pilbara pastoralists but there were buyers from as far south as Northampton and from across the border in Queensland and the Northern Territory and they were not afraid to bid up on the 174 bulls, ensuring all the bulls found new homes, selling for an average of $6688 and a gross of $1,163,750 - both records for the sale.

In comparison to last year's sale where 157 bulls were offered and sold under the hammer for an average of $5494, the number of bulls offered and sold was up 14 head, while the average lifted $1194 and the gross jumped $301,250.

When it came to the $20,000 top price honours it went to a grey Brahman bull from the Bar Boot stud, Boyneside, Queensland.

The 23-month-old Brahman bull, Bar Boot Mambo (PS), was purchased by Queensland producers, T & VK Hill-Warner, Seventy Mile.

The bull was by Cadet Alamo 3/7 (PS).

Not only did the Bar Boot stud sell the sale's top price bull, it also recorded the best average of any stud in the fixture when its team of 10 sires all sold for an average of $11,000.

The next best price in the Bar Boot team was $14,000 paid by Trengove Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Katherine, Northern Territory, for another Cadet Alamo 3/7 (PS) son, Bar Boot Monsoon (PS).

There were another five bulls to sell for more than five figures in the Bar Boot offering - Red Dirt Agriculture Pty Ltd, Kununurra, paid $10,500 for a single sire while DE Dahl & SK Dahl, Katherine, bought two bulls to a top of $10,500 and Bloodwood Pastoral Pty Ltd, Alice Springs, Northern Territory, collected a team of three all at $10,000.

Queenslander

The Queenslander bulls were the first to go under the hammer and in this section four studs offered and sold 27 bulls at average of $7185, which was up $143 on the breed's 2020 result.

Topping the run at $14,000 was Barlyne Q1001 (PP), a 24mo bull by Wolfang TJ A Grader (P) offered by the Barlyne stud, Gayndah, Queensland, when it sold to Red Gull Pty Ltd, Broome.

All up in the run the Barlyne stud offered and sold 24 bulls at an average of $7542.

Other stronger supporters of the Barlyne bulls were WNM MacDonald, Fitzroy Crossing, which purchased four to a top of $10,500 and an average of $8625, while Mulga Downs Pty Ltd, purchased four at an average of $5800 and Warrawagine Cattle Co Ltd, Port Hedland, averaged $8900 over a team of four.

Charbray

The Samari Plains stud, Roma, Queensland, was the only vendor in the Charbray section.

Its offering consisted of three bulls and they all sold at $3500 to Gogo Station Pty Ltd, Fitzroy Crossing.

Two of the bulls were 23mo and by Samari Plains Monty 1462 (PS), while the third was 24mo and by Wattaview Galaxy 165 (PS).

Red Brangus

Next into the ring were six Red Brangus bulls from the Redline stud, Eidsvold, Queensland, and these all sold for an average of $8750 and to a top of $11,500.

The $11,500 top-priced Red Brangus sire was the 22mo son of Tannyfoil Earl (P), Redline 20/220 and it was purchased by Larrawa Cattle, Fitzroy Crossing.

There were two multiple bull buyers in the run Kilto Station Pty Ltd, Broome and NRS Broome, which both purchased two bulls each at $8000.

Red Brahman

The Red Brahman breed had the second largest number of bulls on offer with four studs offering a combined 37 bulls which all sold to a top of $8500 twice and for an average of $5709 and this was up $1134 on last year.

The first stud to sell a bull at $8500 was the Barlyne stud when its 23mo sire Barlyne 3140 (AI) (P) by Kandoona 14031 (AI) (ET) (H) was purchased by Reg and Carol Teakle, Oakvale Brahman stud, Northampton.

Other strong supporters of the Barlyne stud, which offered and sold 15 bulls for an average of $5950 were Barn Hill Livestock, Broome, which collected four bulls at an average of $6313 and JR & PM Grey, Broome, which averaged $6000 over a team of three.

The second stud to sell at the breed's $8500 top price was the Muan stud, Biggenden, Queensland, which offered and sold nine sires at an average of $6555.

Once again it was the Teakles which secured the $8500 bull when they bid to this value for the 19mo Muan 6830, which is a son of Muan A Sonny 5596 (IVF) (P).

The volume buyer in the Muan offering was Mt House Station, Derby, which secured three bulls to a two top of $6500 twice and an average of $6167.

The Samari Plains stud offered and sold five bulls in this section at an average of $4750 and its top price bull sold at $6500 to JR & PM Grey.

Also offering Red Brahman bulls was the Rodlyn stud, Bell, Queensland, which offered and sold a team of eight to a top of $6000 and an average of $4907.

Rodlyn's $6000 top price bull was part of a team of three purchased by Red Dirt Agriculture, while Kilto Station Pty Ltd, Broome, purchased three Rodlyn sires all at $4000.

Grey Brahman

The Grey Brahman bulls were the second last into the ring and in this section three studs offered and sold 36 sires to a top of $20,000 and at an average of $6549, which was up $2492 on last year.

As previously mentioned the $20,000 bull was sold by the Bar Boot stud.

The other two studs to sell in this section were the Raglan stud, Emerald, Queensland and the Ahern stud, Gayndah, Queensland.

The Raglan stud offered and sold a team of 11 bulls to a top of $7000 twice and an average of $5295.

Its two $7000 bulls were purchased by DL & GM Robinson, Carnarvon, as part of a team of three which averaged $6833.

Other multiple bull buyers from Raglan were Nita Downs Station, Broome, which purchased two both at $5500, while Harding Pastoral Co averaged $4125 over a pair and Primary Partners, Broome, finished with two both at $4000.

The Ahern offering consisted of bulls which all sold at an average of $4500 and to a top of $5000 which was achieved on three occasions.

The three $5000 bulls sold by Ahern, which were all by Ahern C Bravery, were purchased by Kimberley Agricultural & Pastoral, Broome.

The Broome-based operation secured another five bulls from the stud to finish with a team of eight an average of $4656.

Droughtmaster

The Droughtmaster breed rounded out the sale with an offering of 65 bulls, which was the largest of any breed.

By the end of the run the 65 bulls offered by five studs had all sold to a top of $14,500, the second top price in the sale and an average of $7073.

Topping the Droughtmaster line-up at $14,500 was the fourth last bull sold, By-Mingo 20/1030 (P) D5.

The 19mo bull by By-Mingo 6292 (P) D4 was sold by the By-Mingo stud, Biggenden, and purchased by Harvest Road, which also collected a second By-Mingo bull at $7000.

All up By-Mingo offered and sold four bulls at an average of $8625.

The next best price in the Droughtmaster offering was $12,750 paid on three occasions for bulls from the Valera Vale stud, Charleville, Queensland, which offered and sold 20 Droughtmasters for an average of $7188.

All three bulls sold by Valera Vale at $12,750 were purchased by Warrawagine Cattle Co Ltd.

The three 20mo bulls were sired by Valera Vale 17315M (P), Valera Vale 16101M (P) and Lynsey Park Vernon (P).

As well as securing the three Valera Vale bulls at $12,750 Warrawagine Cattle Co also purchased another five bulls from the stud including one at $10,000 to finish with a team of eight at an average of $9438.

Another big buyer in the Valera Vale run was Mulga Downs which purchased six sires at an average of $5583.

The Sevenell & Lynsey Park stud, Bell, Queensland, offered and sold 19 Droughtmasters to a top of $12,500 and average of $7329.

Taking home the $12,500 bull, which was a son of Sevenell Cruiser 957 (P), was Harvest Road, which also purchased a second sire from the stud at $7750.

Other strong supporters of the Bell-based stud were Warrawagine Cattle Co which secured three bulls to a top of $10,750 and an average of $8583 and Mulga Downs, which averaged $6625 over a team of four.

The SC Grazing stud's, Yaamba, Queensland, best price in its team of 11 bulls offered and sold was $12,000 for a 22mo son Kenlogan Thursby (P) D5.

Paying the $12,000 value was WNM MacDonald, which also secured a second SC Grazing bull at $11,000.

Warrawagine Cattle Co also liked what it saw in the SC Grazing offering and secured three bulls at a $10,417 average while Hooley Hills Cattle Co, Tom Price, averaged $6375 over four bulls from the stud.

The Rodlyn stud offered and sold 11 Droughtmaster sires to a top of $5750 twice and an average of $4136.

The stud's top priced bulls were purchased by Millijidee Station, Fitzroy Crossing, which collected four Rodlyn bulls at an average of $4063 and Mulga Downs, which purchased five at an average of $4050.

The story Fitzroy Crossing sale tips $1.1m first appeared on Farm Weekly.