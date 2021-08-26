After 70 years, Millewa family decides it is time to sell

A Millewa farm family in Victoria has decided to put their large land holdings on the market after 70 years.



The Tyack family is selling their Ulupna aggregation at Merrinee covering 6635 hectares as they look to retire in Sunraysia.



Agents Nutrien Harcourts Mildura are calling for expressions of interest in the property and expect it will sell in the $7.5million-$8 million range.



The Millewa, squeezed into the north-western corner of Victoria adjacent to New South Wales and South Australia, has bounced back from a severe drought.



Crops have done better than expected after a late start although are looking for a drink right now.

The original Ulupna holding, about 35km as the crow flies from Mildura, was first settled and been family owned and operated by the Tyack family for 70 years.



Through generations the aggregation has been developed and expanded to now include Ulupna East and Ulupna South, and combined represents one of the district's largest farming entities.

The Tyacks are now offering their agricultural property portfolio for sale as a whole or as three individual and contingent property assets.



The holding comprises - Ulupna 2191ha, Ulupna East 2627ha and Ulupna South 1818ha.



Agents say the aggregation features well managed and productive soils through the use of conventional and modern farming practices.



The aggregation is close to bulk grain receival centres and major regional livestock exchanges.



"The property is closely aligned for the safe movement of machinery between allotments," agents say.

"Ulupna has a proven production history with the current owners operating a diversified farming enterprise comprising broadacre winter cereal cropping, prime lamb, and wool production."



There are homes on two of the blocks along with grain storage, various shedding, yards and a weighbridge

Agents say the aggregation delivers an established and well-presented agricultural property asset with the scale, diversity, location, operational efficiencies, domestic and working infrastructure, fertile soils, access to service providers and resources.



"Offering a unique opportunity for new or existing industry groups or investors to enter this tightly held area," agents say.

The aggregation is being offered for sale by a two stage expression of interest campaign, with stage one closing October 12.



Contact Michael Fernandez at Nutrien Harcourts for more information on 0429 165077 or 5023 3900.

