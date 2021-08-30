Scaddan barley crop set to be a big one

SCADDAN farmer Mark Wandel has thrown the book at his barley crops, with the ideal season conditions presenting him with an opportunity to try to push to the absolute top end of yield potential.

In total he planted approximately 1500 hectares of barley this year, with the majority of that in an area 10 kilometres west of Scaddan and an average rainfall of about 400 millimetres over the past 100 years, with 260 to 280mm during the growing season.

This year the farm received about 40mm of summer rainfall and a further 230mm throughout the growing season to date.

With the ideal conditions presented to him at time of seeding, Mr Wandel made the decision to invest in the barley crop and see how high he could get the yield to go.

"It's all Planet barley that is at the end of its five-year rotation - faba beans, wheat, canola, wheat and now barley, so it will go back to faba beans next year," Mr Wandel said.

"It was sown from April 21 at 90 kilograms to the hectare and when we seeded we had a good strike, so there was reasonable moisture but nothing too extreme and it was inter-row sown in between last year's wheat stubble."

Before the crops were sown, 50 kilograms of urea went down underneath, BASF's Systiva was used as a seed treatment and a herbicide double knockdown of paraquat and Boxer Gold went down in front of the seeder.

Post-sowing and in-crop it has been spread three times with urea, had a broadleaf spray to mainly target wild turnip, mustard and volunteer canola, plus two fungicide applications (Prosaro and Amistar Extra) and two applications of growth regulators.

"The crop got up and away and was hammering along, so we decided to give it a 200 millilitre shot of the growth regulator Moddus at GS (growth stage) 31/32 and then we came back with another 250ml at GS37 ," Mr Wandel said.

"We've mucked around with growth regulators over the years, but this has been the ideal season to get it working.

"The idea behind it is to push top end yield by keeping the crop standing and structured, getting better head retention, stop the lodging and necking and ultimately get more grain in the bin."

When it comes to the fungicide applications, with two applied so far, there is a chance a third could go down if it comes in even wetter before the season ends.

Mr Wandel said they have ended up a fraction earlier than he would have liked with the fungicides.

"I would have liked a bit of the head out to keep that green for longer, so we've ended up with the Amistar a bit forward of where we wanted to be," he said.

"If we do get another 100mm or so of rain I'd say we will end up putting another fungicide treatment on to protect that head."

Along with applying everything he has to the main crop, Mr Wandel is also running a small trial in the paddock to test the best strategies for the growth regulators.

A strip was left with no Moddus applied, with another strip having an application of 400ml at GS31/32, but no second treatment.

"This season we've had bounceback and you can't tell the difference in crop height between the zero and 400ml at GS 31/32," Mr Wandel said.

"However the two applications at GS31/32 and GS37 have definitely kept it that little bit shorter, slowed the crop a little bit and also strengthened and thickened the stems.

"Ultimately what we're trying to do here is keep the crop up and standing to try and push the top-end of the yield range - it will all come down to what happens over the next six to eight weeks to get this crop finished and home, but it is set up really well."

With the aim being to reach the top end of yield potential, which for Mr Wandel is seven to eight tonnes per hectare, the crop is looking on track to achieve its goal.

"On this crop we counted 605 tillers per square metre a couple of weeks ago, so with that filling 15 high and two wide with a 42 weight is 7.6t/ha," he said.

"It's a massive crop for us, so we're looking forward to hopefully another 100mm and then the job will really be on."

