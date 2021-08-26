Carmya negotiations continuing

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 953 hectare (2355 acre) Goondiwindi property Carmya, which was passed in for $5.6 million at auction today.

Two of the of the four registered bidders were active at the online JLL Agribusiness auction.

Located 37km from Goondiwindi, the property has been progressively developed as a high quality dryland farming enterprise with additional grazing capabilities.



Carmya has quality floodplains with deep black soils transitioning to fertile brigalow/belah soils.



The property has secure water, with a 4.5km frontage to the Macintyre River.



Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, JLL Agribusines.

