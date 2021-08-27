There is a permanent spring in the step at Part Karoo

It has been a century since the grazing property Part Karoo near Wellington was offered for sale.



Less than an hour from Dubbo, this 308 hectare farm has been a productive enterprise for one family over many generations.



Agents from Raine and Horne say it is likely the farm has been tightly held because it was an "outstanding parcel of rural land".



Part Karoo is located in the Bournewood-Walmer area of the Wellington District.



Land here features heavy red basalt soils and gently undulating country.



The farm was originally subdivided into eight paddocks and boasts a permanent spring.



That spring water has backup with two equipped bores and four dams.



About 80 per cent of the farm is arable.



The holding has been back grounding between 130 and 150 steers each year.



Again, if pandemic restrictions allow, Part Karoo will be offered by auction on Wednesday, September 15 at Wellington Civic Centre from 2pm.



For more information or inspection contact Ross Plasto 0428 636 289 or Geoff Plasto 0428 636 254 at Raine and Horne Rural Wellington.

