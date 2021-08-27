Another of the Riverina's water-rich jewels has been snapped up

Hewitt Cattle Australia has snapped up another of the Riverina's big irrigated farms in NSW.



The latest purchase is the 3256 hectare Brewarrana on the bank of the Murrumbidgee River with a water licence of almost 3000 megalitres.



It was believed to have been on the market for around $25 million.

Only a few weeks ago it was confirmed Hewitts had made the winning bid for the historic Tubbo Station near Darlington Point, courtesy of backing from Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board for more than $40 million.

Only the Foreign Investment Review board stands in the way of the purchase of 14,875ha Tubbo.



Hewitt Cattle Australia chief executive officer Michael Hewitt said the acquisition of the historic Brewarrana aligned with the company's consolidation strategy in that region.

Brewarrana is located 33km south-east Narrandera while Tubbo is about 64km west of Narrandera.

"We're on the record as saying how highly we value opportunities in the Riverina and this property fitted well with our plans to grow our sheep and cropping enterprises in that part of the world," Mr Hewitt said.

"Together with the operation at Tubbo, we look forward to putting together a quality team in the region and contributing to the local economies."



While Tubbo was owned by the Pritchard-Gordon family in the UK, Brewarrana has been owned by a Melbourne investor for 35 years.

Brewarrana has both dryland and irrigated operations with an estimated carry capacity of 25,000DSE.



It enjoys three water access licences and about 16km of single frontage to the Murrumbidgee.



The irrigation area includes 554ha with 14 laser-levelled irrigation fields with permanent head ditches and tailwater returns.



The property features steel and timber cattle yards with undercover vet crush.



It has a nine-stand shearing shed and yards.



There is lots of grain storage, hay sheds, workshops and shearers quarters.



There is also the five-bedroom Brewarrana Homestead, a three-bedroom owners lodge, a recently renovated three-bedroom manager's house and two additional cottages.

The sale was handled by Sam Triggs and Richie Inglis for Inglis Rural Property.

Mr Triggs said many famous pastoral families, including aviation giant Sir Reginald Ansett had once owned it.

"It is a beautiful property with a long river frontage."

