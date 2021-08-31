WoolProducers youth ambassadors "Raising the Baa" for industry

Two young women with a passion for the wool industry will have their chance to learn skills that could help them become future leaders, after being chosen youth ambassadors through WoolProducers Australia "Raising the Baa" program.

Erin Douglas from Victoria and Makaela Knapp from Western Australia have been chosen as this year's youth ambassadors.



WoolProducers president Ed Storey said the youth ambassador position offers people aged 18 -35 years the opportunity to learn and understand the policy cycle and how a board works.



"We are very pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to young people in our industry and continue to be amazed at the quality of candidates that we receive each year," he said.

The Raising the Baa Program has two streams, with applicants able to apply to undertake a fully funded Company Directors Course with the Australian Institute of Company Directors, or to be appointed to a WoolProducers' Youth Ambassador position.



Both Ms Douglas and Ms Knapp attended the recent WoolProducers Animal Health and Welfare Advisory Committee and executive meetings held in mid-August.



Enthusiastic wool grower Ms Knapp is involved in her family farm and is actively involved with advocacy, already sitting on WA Farmers Livestock Council.



Ms Knapp said she was honoured to be named a WoolProducers Australia youth ambassador.



"I'm also exceptionally grateful to WoolProducers for the opportunity and their willingness to pass on knowledge to help shape the next generation of producers," she said.



"I cannot wait to see what the next year has in store."



Ms Douglas has had a passion for wool she started working with her high school's livestock show team at age 12.



She continues to be involved with youth through both judging and showing her stud Corriedales throughout Victoria.



Victorian Erin Douglas has been chosen for WoolProducers Australia's Raising the Baa leadership program.

"The opportunity to attend the WoolProducers Committee and Executive meetings has and will continue to be an invaluable experience throughout the following year, and beyond," she said.



"It is an honour to sit amongst such successful, like-minded leaders and mentors of our industry and be a part of important present-day conversations."



"I am excited to see what differences we can make and how this Youth Ambassadorship can support Australia's young agricultural enthusiasts in the future.



"I look forward to making significant connections and contacts and learning along the way."



RELATED READING:

Outgoing youth ambassador, Sam Wan, well known in the industry through her wool business specialist role with Elders and other industry initiatives, said her time in the role had been invaluable.



"I learn best by doing and by both attending committee and board meetings and working through the policy project, the program has provided me with incredible insight to agri-politics, the fundamentals of policy development and the wool industry in Australia," she said.



"My role as a wool broker has been positively impacted by understanding the processes and people involved with policy development and by being exposed to a detailed understanding of current issues facing the wool industry through a national representation lens."



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

