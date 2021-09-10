Next chapter begins for mango hybrids

THREE mango hybrids will soon transition to the next phase of their commercial development, with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries taking over role as lead licensor.



The varieties, currently known as NMBP-1201, NMBP-4069 and NMBP-1243 were produced during the National Mango Breeding Program and are currently grown by more than 20 producers on orchards in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland and New South Wales.



The breeding rights to these mangoes are currently protected by Plant Breeders Rights granted through IP Australia.



CSIRO led the commercialisation of the varieties on behalf of the NMBP state and territory partners following the conclusion of the breeding program and licensed Newmanco in 2015 for the commercial rights to the three varieties.

Newmanco, CSIRO, and the state and territory partners have since met to make a new agreement which will see DAF taking on the Licensor role moving forward.



Newmanco's Brett Kelly said Newmanco fully supports the new project team and wishes them every success.



BREEDING: DAF will take over the licensor role for the new mango varieties, including NMBP-1201, picured here.

"The expertise and resources to be provided by DAF is fantastic news for those involved, such as the nurseries providing high health growing material, the growers nurturing their trees, and for mango lovers alike, as the new project team continues to bring these exciting varieties to market," he said.

Lynne Turner, general manager horticulture and forestry science in DAF said the next phase will involve an expression of interest seeking tender proposals from suitably experienced agents to take on the licence to manage the propagation, growing and marketing of the varieties.



The intellectual property portfolio will be expanded to include registered trademarks.



Parties interested in propagation, growing or marketing opportunities can contact the business manager by e-mail: hfsbm@daf.qld.gov.au.

