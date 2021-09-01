Farm for those who don't give a fig about heat and flies

If you don't give a fig about the famous heat and flies of the Northern Territory outback, this unusual farm might just be for you.



About 75km south-east of Alice Springs is Aridgold Farm which has hit the market.

For about $1 million, you can become the owner of 1000 established Medjool and 500 Barhee date palms.



There is plenty of room to keep planting on the 120 hectare block to expand your plantation as well.



Aridgold Farm is located off the High River Stock Route and a short distance from the Deep Well/Titjikala/Maryvale Road - pretty much off the beaten track.

Even the selling agents admit the structural improvements on the fig farm "are of a relatively modest standard".



They comprise a main residence and associated ancillary, a semi enclosed workshop, an implement shed with enclosed generator bay, worker accommodation, an irrigation shed and various other small sheds, huts, a shade house and water tower.



Recently added was a large packing shed and coolroom facility.

An information memorandum is available from the selling agent Simon McIntyre from Nutrien Harcourts on 0407 843 202.



