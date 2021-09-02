Coolibah, Bimbi sold at auction

TWO Central Queensland properties - Coolibah and Bimbi - have sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction.



Offered by Bruce and Margaret Mackenzie, both properties are located in the Duaringa district and sold to buyers with adjoining country.



The 2088 hectare (5160 acre) property Coolibah sold for $5.05 million buyer to Anthony and Helen Dunn, who have the adjoining property Monomeath.

The sale price of Coolibah is equal to about $2418/ha ($979/acre).

Coolibah is said to have consistently run 350 breeders plus replacement heifers.

The 383ha (947 acres) block Bimbi went for $1.25m to Ken and Kerry Mackenzie, who have the adjoining property Pearl Creek.



The sale price of Bimbi is equal to about $3264/ha ($1320/acre).



Coolibah and Bimbi received 30 inspections from potential buyers. Nine of the 16 registered bidders were active at the nine active

Coolibah comprises of 1965ha of freehold and 123ha of leasehold located 95km west of Rockhampton on the Capricorn Highway.



The country is described as a good mixture of brigalow/softwood scrub and forest country and is said to have consistently run 350 breeders plus replacement heifers.



Pastures include buffel, Rhodes, green panic, urochloa and native grasses. Seca stylo is also well established.



Water is a feature of Coolibah with a 3km frontage to the Dawson River and two outlets on the Duaringa township water line. Water is also pumped from a lagoon. There are also multiple semi permanent holes in the creeks.



Bimbi sold for $1.25 million - about $1320/acre.

Bimbi is 120km west of Rockhampton on the Fitzroy Development Road.



The country is predominately open forest with ironbark and box tree. There is an area of about 65ha of standing virgin brigalow.



Water is supplied from two dams and semi permanent water in the creek.



The marketing of both Coolibah and Bimbi was handled by Phillip Wieland for Nutrien Harcourts.

