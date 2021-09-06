Neighbours put their prized farms on the market

A couple of prized farms in the south-east corner of South Australia have come onto the market.



Both are within the highly productive grazing country of Meningie and are less than 10 minutes drive from each other.



The 821 hectare Alamil East is a breeding and fattening property suited to both cattle and sheep.

Up the track a bit is the 1210ha Barn Hill which agents reckon will attract corporate interest as well because of its larger size.

The Field area is known for producing quality prime cattle and lambs plus being a sought after cropping and hay producing country.



Meningie is also famous for pint-sized Liam Peggotty, the ostrich riding bushranger, who is reputed to have stashed stolen gold in the area, perhaps on one of these farms?

Both properties tap into the reliable underground water supplies which are a feature of this region close to where the Murray River empties into the sea, via Lake Alexandrina to the west.

Alamil East is being offered by Spence Dix and Co. a being suitable for both cattle and sheep.



Pastures are made up of lucerne, lucerne/veldt and veldt.

The current owners run a quality Angus herd and calves are marketed on farm, on hooks or to the Naracoorte livestock exchange.

Alamil East includes a four-bedroom stone built home that has recently had the kitchen renovated with polished floor boards in all rooms, air conditioning in the living room and kitchen and roomy living and dining area.



There is a two car garage, two sheds (one recently upgraded) steel cattle yards, sheep yards and a shearing shed that is not in use.

Fencing is well maintained and all in good condition.

The pasture renovation program has seen about 198 hectares of lucerne sown this year.

The country consists of flat to gently undulating sandy loam over clay and limestone, which is regarded as excellent lucerne country.

Cattle are raised and finished on recently renovated lucerne and veldt pastures.

There are two wedge holes that supply good quality stock water through a modern watering system with a remote leak detection unit providing reliable monitoring and feedback.



Both water supplies are equipped with a solar pump and water is pumped to three elevated poly tanks and fed onto troughs through a recently upgraded poly pipe system.



This system is considered unique in this area and has successfully increased water supply and reduced running costs. There is also mains supply backup if required.

Alamil East is for sale through expressions of interest and for more information contact Peter Taylor on 0439 652221.



Barn Hill's 1210 hectares are expected to attract both local and corporate markets, according to agents Elders Real Estate.

Located 31km east of Meningie and on one freehold title it offers a large versatile holding.

Agents say conservative management has proven to be a major factor in the maintenance of pastures, which consist of dryland lucerne, veldt grass, primrose, phalaris and natural grasses to foster the consistent production of prime cattle.

Barn Hill is watered by an electric sub pump on the bore and a solar mono pump on a covered wedge.



Water from both pumps is pumped to a main tank via 50mm poly. There is a mains water back up connected to the main tank and house. Water reticulates from the main tank to troughs and 3 poly storage tanks strategically placed around the property.

Barn Hill consists of attractive and gently undulating fertile red to brown loams over clay and loose limestone and grey sandy rises.

Barn Hill is fenced into 35 paddocks with a rubble laneway system.

It has a three-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead constructed from local limestone, a large machinery shed, implement/hay shed and easy working steel cattle yards with concrete floor, crush and loading ramp.

"The properties represent an outstanding opportunity for the astute purchaser to acquire of prime fattening country in this sought after area of Meningie East, renowned for producing quality livestock," agents say.

Expressions of interest close on October 8 and contact Mike Lind on 0408 892362 or Gavin Clarke on 0417 859733 for more information.

No price guides were offered for either property.

