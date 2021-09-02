Desmond cracks $4.6 million | Video

THE Hoffmann family's 4051 hectare (10,010 acre) Desmond Station at Collinsville has sold for $4.6 million at a Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural auction.

The buyers were the Cormack family, which operates the nearby properties Glen Bowen and Johnny Cake Station.

The sale price is equal to about $1136/ha ($460/acre).



Marketing agent David Buckley, Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural, said five registered bidders were active during the auction.

Located 36km north of Collinsville, the freehold property has been destocked since September 2020 and was being presented with a very good body of feed.

Queensland Rural's promotional video for Desmond Station.

There are predominately black, brown, and grey loam soils with scattered red sandy areas on the northern boundary and waterways.

Grasses include a large percentage of Indian couch as well as scattered areas of buffel, urochloa, forest blue, black spear, kangaroo and other useful native species. There are also areas of established seca stylos and Townsville lucerne.

The timbered country is mainly in the valleys and waterways, with scattered timber across the property and areas of cleared, open country. There is mainly narrow leaf ironbark, bloodwood and gum, with a very small presence of quinine, currant bush and wattles.

Grasses include a large percentage of Indian couch as well as scattered areas of buffel, urochloa, forest blue, black spear, kangaroo and other useful native species.

There are six main paddocks supported by holding paddocks and watering squares, and a laneway system. The cattle yards are of mainly steel construction and have a covered drafting pound.

Water is supplied from bores servicing tanks and troughs, semi-permanent water holes and springs.

Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, sheds and horse yards.

Desmond also has semi-permanent water holes and springs.

The property was offered with a small list of plant.

The marketing of Desmond was handled by David Buckley, Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural.



