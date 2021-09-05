Aussie agtech company bought by Canadian business

Australian agtech company Agworld has been bought by Semios.



Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Perth, Agworld allows growers to track and share field and reportable data with farmers, advisors and third parties to inform future farming and decision-making.



The deal was announced in late August and is part of Semios' strategy to consolidate independent crop management solutions and applications into one dashboard with a single login.



Semios is a precision farming platform provider with its headquarters in Vancouver, Canada.

Semios CEO Dr Michael Gilbert said Agworld and Semios offer farmers complementary solutions that are helping growers manage risk and optimise yields.



Dr Gilbert said they were thrilled to welcome Agworld to the Semios family.



"Through the acquisition of Agworld, Semios is furthering its commitment to simplifying the grower's experience through leveraging technology to deliver critical insights," he said.



"Agworld and Semios offer farmers complementary solutions that are helping growers manage risk and optimise yields, more sustainably. For our customers, it will be business as usual.



"The true impact of our combined forces in the global agricultural industry will soon be realised through the increased velocity of our R&D efforts and getting new products to market, benefitting growers who are being tested by mother nature like never before."

Agworld CEO Doug Fitch said empowering growers with data for better analysis, insight and action was at the core of what they do.



"The agricultural industry has long demanded the benefits of managing their crops from start to finish with a single solution, which is why I'm so excited about this next step of the journey for both Agworld and Semios together," Mr Fitch said.



"The availability of important data to growers and their stakeholders for real-time decision-making through one platform is key to improving the sustainable performance of farming operations."

