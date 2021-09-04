Bayer youth summit representative chosen

FOUR young Australians will have an opportunity to boost their careers in agriculture after being chosen by plant science business Bayer to attend the 2021 Youth Ag Summit.

The global forum and biennial conference provides young leaders between the ages of 18 and 25 the opportunity to learn and collaborate with others from across the globe on food security issues.

This year's delegates were selected from 2,000 applicants representing nearly 100 countries.

From Australia Meg Kennett, Walcha, NSW, Lucy Noble, Sydney, Cara Jeffrey, Sydney and Dylan Male, Melbourne, will attend the summit.

Ms Kennett, involved in the livestock industry, said she was interested in the push for zero waste.

"If we can educate society to responsibly consume their food to create zero waste, work with our farmers to produce in more a sustainable way we will be able to continue to feed the world," Ms Kennett said.

+3







MORE GALLERIES

It is not just hands-on farmers involved in the conference.

Ms Noble, a market reporting analyst from Sydney, for example, told of her desire to bridge the knowledge gap that most people in industrialised nations have between food production and consumption.

She hopes her involvement will lead to improved food utilisation and agricultural literacy.

"My interest in international food security is born out of grassroots engagement and an aspiration to contribute to the future and resilience of our planet's land," she said.

Joining Ms Kennett and Ms Noble at the summit will be PhD candidate at the University of Sydney, Ms Jeffrey, and PhD candidate at La Trobe University, Mr Male.

Ms Jeffrey is studying heat tolerance in chickpeas while Mr Male is studying the establishment and management of kangaroo grass, a perennial indigenous grain.