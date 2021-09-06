Kendall heads to auction on September 30

QUALITY South West Queensland property Kendall is on the market, to be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on September 30.

Covering 5179 hectares (12,792 acres) the freehold property is being offered by Doug Slack, the well respected former Queensland National Party minister.

Kendall is located on the Castlereagh Highway, 45km south of St George.

There is about 1290ha of cultivation planted to wheat and 800ha of old cultivation country, which has been returned to grass.

There is about 1290ha of cultivation planted to wheat and 800ha of old cultivation country, which has been returned to grass.

The favourable location of Kendall offers all year-round production.

The buffel and Mitchell grasses and other natural pastures are supported by clovers, medics, and salines in season.

There is also a bood balance of timbers across the property, including coolibah, myall, Moreton Bay ash, wilga, carbeen, leopardwood and sandalwood trees.

The quality blend of soils range from quick responding deep, soft red country interspersing to heavy grey brown, self-mulching soils with coolibah and myall trees.

Improvements on Kendall include a spacious four bedroom homestead with a swimming pool.

Kendall is divided into 13 paddocks, plus three holding paddocks and 3km of laneway. As an added bonus, an exclusion fence is ready for erection by council appointed contractors.

The property is well watered by nine dams and access to bore water for troughs and the homestead complex.

Improvements include a spacious four bedroom homestead, a cottage, a workshop with lockable containers, grain shed, silos, four stand shearing shed, hayshed, weighbridge, and a 55,000 litre underground diesel tank.

Kendall will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on September 30.

The steel cattle yards comfortably work 400 head.

Kendall will auctioned online on Zoom by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on September 30.

Contact Anthony Hyland, 0429 698 612, or Nick Dunsdon, 0418 559 090, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

MORE READING: 'Collinsville's Desmond cracks $4.6 million'.

MORE READING: 'Duaringa's Coolibah, Bimbi sold at auction'.

MORE READING: 'Forestry manager teams with Canadians to buy Lawsons Grains'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Kendall heads to auction on September 30 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.