Freshmark CEO steps down

FRESHMARK'S chief executive officer James Kellaway has resigned after three years in the position.

Mr Kellaway will leave the company on October 6 to further progress his career in the agriculture sector.

Freshmark is the trading name of the wholesale produce peak industry body NSW Chamber of Fresh Produce.



Freshmark chairperson Carlo Trimboli gave his sincere thanks to Mr Kellaway.



"The Board would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and sincerely thank James for his leadership and effort towards reinforcing the Chamber's importance in our industry, driving positive change for the direct benefit of members and the central market system," he said.

"He has provided outstanding leadership and vision through very difficult and challenging times.



"James's determination and focus on diversification of products and services, innovation and growing the business were exemplary, and we sincerely wish him the very best for the future.

"The Board has commenced discussions regarding the recruitment of a new CEO.



"James will be involved in the search to identify a new CEO until his departure in early October.



RELATED READING

"In the interim, it will be business as usual at Freshmark, as we continue to implement projects in line with the agreed 2021/22 Annual Operating Plan and 2019-24 Strategic Plan."

Mr Kellaway was appointed CEO of Freshmark in May 2018.



He was credited with reforming the chamber, building a proactive team to service its members under the guidance of his five-year strategic plan.



He helped established new board structures and processes aligned with modern governance practice and enhanced member relations that led to the organisation implementing a contemporary constitution.

Mr Kellaway said he leaves with a heavy heart.



"It has been an absolute honour to work in a very established and traditional part of the Australian fresh produce industry," he said.



"I regard Sydney Markets as Australia's largest farmers market and an essential and integral part of the fresh produce supply chain. Its continual growth and success must be assured moving forward.

"I'm very grateful for the support provided to me by Carlo Trimboli as chairperson and the directors of Freshmark during my tenure and wish Freshmark well into the future.



"The Chamber has the right intent, attitude and effort to ensure continued success and sustainability."



New website launched

WHILE its CEO may be leaving, Freshmark delivered some positive news in the launch of its newly designed website.



According to Freshmark, the "clean, modern aesthetics of the website design represent how we uniquely position ourselves as a company in the advocacy space".



The marketing team chose vibrant colours and fluid lines to connect the website visitors to what it says makes the industry so vibrant, its people.

Visitors to the revamped site will notice a modern, fresh design that is streamlined, user-friendly, with improved functionality.



The new website showcases all of Freshmark's great products and services, business partner information, membership directory and news updates.



Freshmark will showcase seasonal retail promotional campaigns from "A better choice!", the latest promotions of business partners, upcoming events and forums.



In his final newsletter address, outgoing CEO James Kellaway said the new launch of the new website wasn't rushed.

"After more than six months in the making, we now have a new website that is more comprehensive and contemporary in its look and feel for all Freshmark stakeholders," he said.



"It is informative and up-to-date with all the latest data and information."



The new site can be seen at www.freshmark.com.au



Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Freshmark CEO steps down first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.