Kutchera offered with 4500 cattle

KUTCHERA, a 81,000 hectare (200,151 acre) rolling term lease in the Savanna Gulf region with a reliable 800mm rainfall, water and excellent improvements, is on the market.



Located in the Ethridge Shire between the Ethridge and Gilbert Rivers, the property is being offered with 4500 cattle.



The property is situated 95km west north west of Georgetown and will be auctioned by Kennedy Rural in Townsville on October 8.

Kutchera is well watered by 30 dams, 17 bores, five permanent lagoons, and the Dismal, Schneider, Jam Tin, Waterloo, and Silky Oak creek systems which run through the property. Most permanent waters are 5-6km apart.

Kutchera has about 5247ha of creek frontage, 30,745ha of sandy forest, 36,589ha of sand ridges and 8419ha of lancewood.

The country is described as flat to undulating with a jump-up between the Dismal and Jam Tim creeks. There is about 5247ha of creek frontage, 30,745ha of sandy forest, 36,589ha of sand ridges and 8419ha of lancewood. There are grey and black clay, iron stone, granite and sand soils. About 12ha has previously been farmed.



Timbers include silver leaf ironbark, box, quinine, bloodwood, gums, ti-tree, wattle, lancewood and breadfruit. It is mostly semi-open forest grazing with small areas of thicker wattle.



Kuchera is well grassed with golden beard, plume sorghum, black and white spear grass, forest Mitchell, blue grass, wire grass, fire grass, numerous herbages and vines in season.



Areas have also been improved with seca, verano and other stylos and wynn cassia pastures.

Kutchera covers 81,000 hectares between the Ethridge and Gilbert Rivers in the Savannah Gulf region.

There are two sets of very good, equipped yards. Both can handle about 2000 head of cattle.



Based on a July muster there are 4500 cattle being offered with the property. The herd comprises of about 3060 Brahman and Brahman-cross females, 70 Brahman and Charbray bulls, 506 No.9 and No.0 heifers running with bulls, 462 No.0 and No.1 weaner heifers, 200 No.0 weaner steers and 408 No.1 weaner steers. The cows were pregnancy tested in July and are segregated.

The current owner has previously run 6000 cows on Kutchera. From 2014 to 2019 Kutchera is said to have easily run 4600 to 7000 mixed cattle.

Plant and equipment offered with the property includes a: Caterpillar 140G grader, Kawasaki 88Z-11 loader, Massey Ferguson 4709 tractor with loader, forks and bucket, Hino truck, three Toyota LandCruisers, and three Suzuki King Quad 500 ATVs.

Kutchera has a modern, recently renovated three bedroom low set homestead set in a compound with attractive and well-maintained gardens and lawns. There is also a near new, four bedroom ensuited donga, a donga with five bedrooms, and a donga with two bedrooms, kitchen, toilet and shower, and an office.

Other improvements include a garage, workshop, a small machinery shed and a new, large machinery shed and workshop built in 2020.



Kutchera will be auctioned by Kennedy Rural in Townsville on October 8.



Matthew Kennedy, 0488 418 788, Kennedy Rural.



MORE READING: 'Goomburra Valley country goes to auction'.

MORE READING: 'Goomburra Valley country goes to auction'.



MORE READING: 'Goomburra Valley country goes to auction'.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Kutchera offered with 4500 cattle first appeared on Queensland Country Life.