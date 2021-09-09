Glenisa Angus tops at $30,000 | Photos

THE Wise family's on-property Glenisa Angus bull sale at Glen Aplin, Qld, topped at $30,000, to average a very impressive $15,270.

Conducted by Nutrien Livestock and George and Fuhrmann, all of the 37 bulls offered were sold to strong competition in the sale barn and AuctionsPlus within 50 minutes. Online sale accounted for eight of the bulls.

The $30,000 sale topper was Glenisa K Monty Q179, one of 15 lots bred from Knowla Monty M186 offered at the sale.

The soft, easy-doing 23-month-old whose maternal line goes back to Feel Good, sold to Chris Knox and Helen Alexander, DSK Angus, Coonabarabran, NSW, with the bidding done by Brad Saunders, Pheasant Creek Brangus, Wowan.

Monty Q179 entered the salering weighing 902kg with a 126 square centimetre eye muscle area, and a 7.6 per cent intramuscular fat. He had 11mm of fat at the P8 and 8mm at the rib, and a 44cm scrotal measurement.

Second top price of $26,000 was struck twice.



The first time was for another Monty bull, this time Q165, which went to Harper Rural, New Koreelah, NSW. The heaviest bull in the sale at 924kg, this 23-month-old had a 127sq cm EMA, 6.7IMF, and a 41cm scrotal.



The second $26,000 bull Glenisa YD Touch Down Q019, a very well credentialed son of Young Dale Touch Down, sold to Stewart and Stephanie Nobbs, Yendabarra Cattle Company, Moura. The 25-month-old, 832kg Q019 had a 5.8IMF, and a 40cm scrotal.

Glenisa DSK Jimbob Q061 sold for $25,000 to Rick and Alice Greenup's Greenup Eidsvold Station. The long, wide lot one bull of the catalogue set the tone of the auction,

Ashley and Penny Byrne, Pinelands, Injune, also saw plenty of value in Glenisa K Monty Q119 at $24,000. The 23-month-old has a 130sq EMA and 44cm scrotal.

Mirradong Meats, Merritts Creek, also paid $24,000, this time for Glenisa DSK Jimbob Q105. The 864kg bull had a 42cm scrotal.



A pre-sale photo of the $30,000 sale topping Glenisa K Monty Q179.

Ronald and Veronica Howson, Tregarthyn, Miles, secured Glenisa DSK Jimbob Q107 for $17,000. Ranked in the top 5pc for 400 and 600 day weights, the 23-month-old had a 123sq cm EMA, a 42cm scrotal, and outstanding 90pc semen motility and morphology figures.

Peter Valente, Bellbrook, Inglewood; the Stinson family, Moonya Ag, Roma; and Michael Cusack, Wallangarra; all made selections at $14,000. John and Liz Arnold, Saxonia, Glen Aplin, also bought a Monty bull for $13,000.



Yendabarra Cattle Company and Mirradong Meats were the volume buyers, both taking home four. David Crombie's Aurelian Pastoral Company secured three, including two 13-month-olds for $15,000 each.

The catalogue included nine young 12-, 13- and 14-month-old bulls which averaged $11,333.

Glenisa's 2021 result is a big step-up from last year, where the sale of 42 bulls achieved a $7000 average with a $18,000 top price.

