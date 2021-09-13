Muttaburra country up for grabs | Video

THE 7727 hectare (19,093 acre) Muttaburra property Leebrook is up for grabs, to be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Longreach on October 15.

Located 110km from Barcaldine and 100km from Longreach, Leebrook the property is also being offered with a 427ha (1055 acre) permit to occupy.



The property comprises of Mitchell grass downs country with buffell on the ridges and in the creeks. There is also some 2020ha of flood out country from Sardine Creek.



In regular stocking seasons the property is estimated to carry about 850 breeders or the dry cattle equivalent.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Leebrook, Muttaburra.

Water is supplied from 15 watering points equipped with tanks and troughs, which are serviced by a shared artesian bore. There is also a semi-permanent waterhole in Aramac Creek.



Leebrook is divided into seven paddocks and two holding paddocks.



The majority of both the internal and boundary fencing has been replaced within the past 10 years. Internal fencing consists mainly three barb. Some 10km of the boundary is also exclusion fenced.



The functional cattle yards are connected to four paddocks by a laneways.



Infrastructure includes a three bedroom homestead plus two sets of workers quarters. There is also a large machinery shed located adjacent to the house yard.



Marketing agent Bill Seeney said the property was currently experiencing a good season.

"This, as well as a ongoing light stocking, means that there is currently a strongly standing of green grass," Mr Seeney said.

Leebrook comprises of mainly Mitchell grass downs plus buffell on the ridges and in the creeks, and about 2020ha of flood out country from Sardine Creek.

Leebrook will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Longreach on October 15.

Contact Bill Seeney, 0427 580 301, or Rhys Peacock, 0458 582 345, Ray White Rural.

