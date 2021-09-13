Mount Abbott Poultry Farm goes to auction

NORTH Queensland's Mount Abbott Poultry Farm offers a family lifestyle and income not normally associated with rural living.

Owners Kane and Sharon Booth have put their children through school and allowed them to make off farm investments due to the reliability of income associated with a contract with on of Australia's largest family owned companies.

"State of the art electronics and management systems allow the entire farm to run from my phone," Sharon said.



"You can plan your time off, up to two weeks off each batch six times a year, as you know your dates for placement and cleanout in advance."



The RSPCA approved farm is located 7km from Mareeba and 70km from Cairns. The location provides excellent access to the hatchery and processing centre.



There are four sheds currently operating on a 105,000 bird batch. The farm currently does six batches a year.

"There are expansion opportunities as we are licenced to 200,000 birds," Kane said.



"We have excellent water and being just out of town means expanding to our full licence could be considered by the buyers.

"This is a very good farm that shows historic high returns, servicing an ever-growing niche market from Torres Strait to Mackay and west to Mount Isa."

Mount Abbott will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on September 24.

Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101 or Morgan Brennan, 0407 730 450, Ray White Rural.

