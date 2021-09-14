Droughtmaster National Bull Sale | Live blog day one

The Droughtmaster National Bull Sale kicks off in Gracemere today with 248 bulls catalogued for day one of the 491 nominated across the two-day event.

With the beef industry reaching record levels at both a stud and commercial sale level, hopes are high for this year's multi-vendor sale, which has attracted bulls from right across the state.

Last year's sale saw a top price of $160,000 paid for Rondel Whiskey who was snapped up in a three-way stud buy by the High Country, Nindethana Pastoral and Glenlands D studs.



The sale averaged $11,020 for the 423 bulls sold.

Will those prices be beaten in 2021? How much will producers pay for a new sire?

Selling kicks off from 8.30am with selling agents Nutrien, Elders and GDL rattling through the draft.

Our live blog will be updated throughout today and a new blog will be published tomorrow.

