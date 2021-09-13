North family to part with Bowness

+2





Looking forward to retirement, John and Helen North have put their Murringo landholding, Bowness and Willomere, up for auction in October.



The contiguous mixed farming properties at the headwaters of Top Creek north-east of Young, NSW, total 1392 hectares (or 3439 acres).



Inglis Rural Property will manage the sale via online auction on October 27 over a 24-hour period and agents expect it to fetch $16-18 million.



Vendors John and Helen North have owned the property for 54 years and were looking forward to retirement, agent Richie Inglis said.

Bowness is carrying 650 breeding cows and progeny with Bongongo Angus bloodlines. Alongside the livestock enterprise, 330ha is planted to triticale and oats.



The herd is not included in the sale but Mr Inglis said a selection of the cattle would be available as part of separate negotiations with the property's buyer.



Sheep could also be part of a successful mix, Mr Inglis said.

"The vendor says there's exceptional opportunity for production upside through the re-introduction of a sheep enterprise, increased fertiliser application and expansion of improved pastures and fodder crops over more of the property," he said.

"The climate lends itself well to a diverse range of livestock breeding and finishing enterprises on improved and native pastures alongside a winter cropping program growing oats, triticale, canola and wheat for grazing, grain and fodder purposes.



Even so, Bowness and Willowmere were ready to operate as a turnkey investment.



"Chris Sherwood, who manages Bowness on behalf of the Norths, has worked on the property for over five years," Mr Inglis said.

"In this time, Chris has been the driving force behind the dramatic improvement of the property.

"Chris has a intimate knowledge of the property and is eager to stay on and continue working for an incoming owner."

Mr Inglis said that, located conveniently to Young, Boorowa and Cowra, the area had become favourable thanks to strong production, versatility, reliability and proximity to several regional centres and Sydney and Canberra.



Bowness and Willowmere form a gently undulating landscape. Soils range from fertile, alluvial creek flats rising through clay loams on slopes sandy clay loam ridges with small granite pockets interspersed through the properties.

There are several kilometres of frontage to Top Creek, Macneil Creek and Washpan Creek.



"During the vendor's ownership, Top Creek has never completely run dry," Mr Inglis said.



Supporting the creek system is a network of 20 dams, many of which are spring fed and a solar pump supplies several troughs around the homestead in smaller containment paddocks.



There are also three bores, none of which currently need to be used given the property's natural water supplies.

Operational improvements include steel cattle yards, which are dual-species, five-stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards, machinery shed, chemical shed, extensive stabling and holding yards, hay shed, and four silos.

Comfortable accommodation includes the double-brick homestead, single-bedroom guest quarters and cottage.

Bowness and Willowmere will be sold in one line and will not be offered separately at this stage. Inspections can be arranged strictly by appointment, in line with COVID protocols.

Contact Inglis Rural Property agents Richie Inglis on 0438 424 216 or Jamie Inglis on 0412 064 442.

