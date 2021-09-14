Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Falling Water impresses

INSPIRED by and paying homage to Frank Lloyd Wright's design, Falling Water is beautiful architecturally designed home set on an elevated 65 hectares (161 acres) at Old Talgai.



Boasting views to Toowoomba on the horizon, the unique four bedroom, four bathroom residence is set in a premium position, offering the privacy of a rural setting in a home not seen every day.

In addition to the luxurious lifestyle, the property also offers the infrastructure, water and fencing enabling it to be used as a lifestyle block to run livestock.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Falling Water.

Falling Water will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on October 8.

Contact Nicola Beggs, 0427 910 236, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.



