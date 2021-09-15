Day two of the Droughtmaster National Sale has kicked off and bids are flowing in after a very successful first day yesterday.

It was all about Cliff Mylrea and Sasha Smith's Needmor Hyatt (P) yesterday when Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont stud, Clermont, put in the widding big of $150,000.

Today, there are 242 nominated bullsleft in the catalogue to sell.

The Needmor bull wasn't the only one to hit six figures yesterday, with Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D stud, paying $120,000 to secure the Ingram family's Skye Gene (S).



To see who was out and about at the sale yesterday, check out our great gallery of photos.

Stay up-to-date with all of today's bidding and selling action in the live blog below.

The story Droughtmaster National Sale: Live blog day two first appeared on Queensland Country Life.