Norwin's Tosari makes $9 million at auction

News
THE blue chip Darling Downs irrigation property Tosari has sold at an Elders auction to the neighbouring Yarrow Family, Swainston Farming Co, for $9 million.

Offered by Wayne and Leanne Ziesemer, the 404 hectare (998 acre) Norwin property features 352 hectares of deep black, vertosol type soils.

The sale price is equal to about $22,227/ha ($9018/acre). Two of the four four registered parties made bids on the property.

Tosari has a 250 megalitre irrigation license and a 600ML storage dam and sump.

The property also has a 250 megalitre irrigation license, and a 600ML storage dam and sump. There are three irrigation bores, with a combined pumping capacity of 9ML/day.

All of the cultivation country has been levelled and has only only been used to grow cereal crops for the past 10 years.

The homestead is a spacious lowset, four bedroom family home positioned in a delightful shaded setting.

Other structural improvements include a 21x9m machinery shed, 20x8m machinery shed, 16x15m drive through machinery storage shed, two raised floor barns, eight 95 tonne silos, and a 25t fertiliser silo.

The marketing of Tosari was handled by Trevor Leishman, Elders, Toowoomba.

