THE well developed Duaringa district property Slatey Creek has sold a Ray White Rural auction to an undisclosed Central Queensland buyer for more than $15 million.



Offered by Charlie and Kaye Wilson, the 6268 hectare (15,488 acre) property has about 15km of frontage to the Fitzroy and Dawson rivers with brigalow/belah and coolibah plains, which run back to undulating forest country.



Marketing agent Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural, said the property was initially passed in at auction for $15 million, before selling for a significantly higher figure soon after.



Three of five registered bidders were active at the auction.

Slatey Creek covers 6268 hectares and has about 15km of frontage to the Fitzroy and Dawson rivers

About 200 Brangus/Droughtmaster/Brahman-cross breeders were offered with Slatey Creek.



Buffel is established across much of the property, supported by Rhodes, green panic, spear grass and native pastures. Bambatsi and florin blue grass have been spread on the heavier country.



Slatey Creek is divided into 28 paddocks, supported by two sets of cattle yards.



There are five equipped bores and six dams, with permanent water along the Dawson and Fitzroy Rivers.



Structural improvements include the main three bedroom homestead set in an established garden, a second three bedroom home, and a large five bay shed.



MORE READING: 'Kutchera offered with 4500 cattle'.



MORE READING: 'Mareeba's Mount Abbott Poultry Farm goes to auction'.

MORE READING: 'St George's Kendall heads to auction on September 30'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Slatey Creek sells for more than $15 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.