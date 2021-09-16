Angus research grant kicks off

Angus Australia, with support of the Angus Foundation, has announced that applications are now open to the inaugural Angus Foundation Research Grant.

The Angus Australia Research Grant is awarded to undergraduate and post-graduate students enrolled in a higher degree at a university or other recognised educational institutions. The grant will allow them to undertake research towards higher degrees in disciplines able to be applied to the Australian beef industries with the purpose to enhance and promote the value of Angus genetics and beef.

The Angus Foundation Grant may be used to extract additional findings from an existing project the individual or institution has already commenced or a completely new project.

The value of the research grant is up to a maximum of $20,000.

"Angus Australia calls undergraduate and postgraduate students studying disciplines applicable to the Australian beef industry to apply for the Angus Foundation Research Grant," said Angus Australia Breed Development Officer Jake Phillips.

"As part of our role within the industry, Angus Australia works to provide opportunities for people in our industry who are wanting to continue to advance their professional and personal development, which in turn will continue to add value and contribute to the continued growth of the beef industry now and into the future.

"This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is looking to further their development, particularly in the field of genetics and beef."

Angus Australia invites interested parties to submit applications by October 29 2021 to Angus Australia.

All applications, questions and inquiries for the grant should be sent to: Jake Phillips at jake.phillips@angusaustralia.com.au; or mobile 0401 261 217.